Shahapur Hospital Surgery Mishap: Doctors Perform Circumcision Instead of Leg Operation

In Shahapur, Maharashtra, a government hospital performed an incorrect surgery on a nine-year-old boy, operating on his private part instead of his injured leg. The boy's parents have filed a complaint, prompting both a police investigation and a medical inquiry. Hospital authorities defend the necessity of the procedure.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 29-06-2024 10:59 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 10:59 IST
nine-year-old boy
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling incident of medical negligence, doctors at a government hospital in Shahapur, Maharashtra, mistakenly performed a circumcision on a nine-year-old boy when he was brought in for a leg injury surgery.

The parents of the boy, who resides in Thane district, have filed a complaint with the local police. Despite no formal case being registered yet, authorities have assured a thorough investigation into the matter.

The boy was initially admitted due to a leg injury sustained while playing, but doctors later conducted a circumcision, citing an issue of phimosis. Hospital representatives defended the action, attributing a lack of communication to the confusion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

