Shahapur Hospital Surgery Mishap: Doctors Perform Circumcision Instead of Leg Operation

In a startling incident of medical negligence, doctors at a government hospital in Shahapur, Maharashtra, mistakenly performed a circumcision on a nine-year-old boy when he was brought in for a leg injury surgery.

The parents of the boy, who resides in Thane district, have filed a complaint with the local police. Despite no formal case being registered yet, authorities have assured a thorough investigation into the matter.

The boy was initially admitted due to a leg injury sustained while playing, but doctors later conducted a circumcision, citing an issue of phimosis. Hospital representatives defended the action, attributing a lack of communication to the confusion.

