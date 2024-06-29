Shahapur Hospital Surgery Mishap: Doctors Perform Circumcision Instead of Leg Operation
In Shahapur, Maharashtra, a government hospital performed an incorrect surgery on a nine-year-old boy, operating on his private part instead of his injured leg. The boy's parents have filed a complaint, prompting both a police investigation and a medical inquiry. Hospital authorities defend the necessity of the procedure.
- Country:
- India
In a startling incident of medical negligence, doctors at a government hospital in Shahapur, Maharashtra, mistakenly performed a circumcision on a nine-year-old boy when he was brought in for a leg injury surgery.
The parents of the boy, who resides in Thane district, have filed a complaint with the local police. Despite no formal case being registered yet, authorities have assured a thorough investigation into the matter.
The boy was initially admitted due to a leg injury sustained while playing, but doctors later conducted a circumcision, citing an issue of phimosis. Hospital representatives defended the action, attributing a lack of communication to the confusion.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
BJP Leader Calls for Expulsion of Maharashtra Minister Abdul Sattar Over Alleged Support for Congress
Bee Attack at Funeral in Maharashtra’s Sindhudurg: PPE Kits to the Rescue
Fadnavis Calls for BJP Revival Amid Lok Sabha Setback in Maharashtra
Shiv Sena's Shirsat Warns of 'Bad Consequences' Over Cabinet Expansion Delay in Maharashtra
Maharashtra's Legislative Monsoon Session: Pre-Election Dynamics Unfold