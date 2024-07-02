Global Struggle Against Cancer: Only Eight Countries on Track to Meet UN SDG 3.4 Targets

Despite significant strides in reducing premature cancer-related deaths across much of the world, only eight countries are on track to meet the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3.4 by 2030, according to a recent study.

The goal focuses on reducing premature deaths from non-communicable diseases (NCDs), such as cancer, by a third through better prevention and treatment strategies. The research, including input from the World Health Organization (WHO), examined data from 183 countries, using WHO Global Health Estimates to assess the risk of premature deaths for individuals aged 30-69 years.

The study found a marked decrease in early deaths caused by all cancers in South-East Asia, though incidences of breast, colorectal, and pancreatic cancer increased. Published in The Lancet Oncology, the study highlights a critical gap: the decline in cancer-related premature deaths is not happening fast enough to meet 2030 targets, particularly in lower-middle and low-income countries, where the cancer burden is expected to rise significantly by 2050.

