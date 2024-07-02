Global Struggle Against Cancer: Only Eight Countries on Track to Meet UN SDG 3.4 Targets
A recent study reveals that, while global premature deaths from cancer have decreased, only eight nations are likely to meet the UN's Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3.4, which aims to reduce premature deaths from non-communicable diseases, including cancer, by a third by 2030 through prevention and treatment.
- Country:
- India
Despite significant strides in reducing premature cancer-related deaths across much of the world, only eight countries are on track to meet the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3.4 by 2030, according to a recent study.
The goal focuses on reducing premature deaths from non-communicable diseases (NCDs), such as cancer, by a third through better prevention and treatment strategies. The research, including input from the World Health Organization (WHO), examined data from 183 countries, using WHO Global Health Estimates to assess the risk of premature deaths for individuals aged 30-69 years.
The study found a marked decrease in early deaths caused by all cancers in South-East Asia, though incidences of breast, colorectal, and pancreatic cancer increased. Published in The Lancet Oncology, the study highlights a critical gap: the decline in cancer-related premature deaths is not happening fast enough to meet 2030 targets, particularly in lower-middle and low-income countries, where the cancer burden is expected to rise significantly by 2050.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
"All prisoners, children, civilians who were unlawfully detained must be returned to Ukraine": Zelenskyy
Cellecor Gadgets Limited expands its overseas operations by incorporating a new Wholly Owned Subsidiary in Hong Kong
Home Minister Amit Shah directs strict legal action against those who indulge in violence in Manipur.
WHO Raises Alarm Over Health Crisis in Occupied Palestinian Territory Amid Increased Violence and Restrictions
WHO Report Highlights Urgent Need for Innovative Antibacterial Agents Amid Rising AMR Threat