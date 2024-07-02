BMC Cracks Down on Tobacco Sales Near Schools
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) launched a crackdown on vendors selling tobacco products near schools and colleges, seizing 93.5 kg of such items. Raids were conducted at various locations, resulting in the closure of four establishments. The action aligns with Section 4 of the Tobacco Control Act, 2003.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday intensified its efforts to combat the sale of tobacco products near educational institutions. In a significant operation, authorities seized 93.5 kilograms of tobacco items.
The civic body disclosed that its F (North) ward office raided various locations, resulting in the shutdown of a tobacco shop and three makeshift stalls. Areas targeted included MHADA Colony, Priyadarshani School, S K Royal School, Sadhana School in Shivaji Nagar, Ruiya College, Podar College, VJTI, and Maheshwari Udyan.
This crackdown aligns with Section 4 of the Tobacco Control Act, 2003, which bars the sale of tobacco near schools, colleges, and other educational institutes. The BMC emphasized its ongoing dedication to creating tobacco-free environments for students.
