BMC Cracks Down on Tobacco Sales Near Schools

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday intensified its efforts to combat the sale of tobacco products near educational institutions. In a significant operation, authorities seized 93.5 kilograms of tobacco items.

The civic body disclosed that its F (North) ward office raided various locations, resulting in the shutdown of a tobacco shop and three makeshift stalls. Areas targeted included MHADA Colony, Priyadarshani School, S K Royal School, Sadhana School in Shivaji Nagar, Ruiya College, Podar College, VJTI, and Maheshwari Udyan.

This crackdown aligns with Section 4 of the Tobacco Control Act, 2003, which bars the sale of tobacco near schools, colleges, and other educational institutes. The BMC emphasized its ongoing dedication to creating tobacco-free environments for students.

