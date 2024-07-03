Star Health Launches Home Healthcare Services in 50 Cities

Star Health and Allied Insurance Company has announced the launch of its Home Health Care service across 50 cities, aiming to bring healthcare directly to the customers' doorsteps.

Managing Director and CEO Anand Roy stated that the city-headquartered company plans to expand the service to other regions soon.

''We are pleased to introduce Home Health Care Services to 50 cities and towns today. This initiative centers on providing effective healthcare at the doorstep of our customers,'' he informed the press.

For the rollout, Star Health has partnered with Care24, Portea, CallHealth, Athulya Homecare, and Argala to deliver in-home medical care across India. A pilot study was initially conducted in Coimbatore, Pune, Delhi, and Kolkata before expanding the service to other cities.

Customers can access treatment for various ailments such as fever, gastroenteritis, urinary tract infections, and more via a toll-free number or the Star Health mobile application. Through this initiative, doctors will be available at the customer's doorstep promptly, ensuring easy access to medication, diagnostic tests, and specialized care.

Dr. U Hari Hara Sudan, Associate Vice President, Claims Head - Digital, Alternative Channels, mentioned that the cost of a five-day treatment, including doctor and nurse fees, would range between Rs 7,000 and Rs 7,500, which will be deducted from the sum assured.

If further treatment or hospitalization is needed, referrals to healthcare providers will be made. Star Health and Allied Insurance currently operates 881 offices with 30,000 healthcare providers, over 7 lakh agents, and 15,000 employees.

The company reported a gross written premium of Rs 15,254 crore and a net profit of Rs 845 crore in FY2024.

