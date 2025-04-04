Left Menu

Anderson Diagnostics Expands to Bangalore with Cutting-Edge Genetic Testing

Anderson Diagnostics is expanding its services to Bangalore with a new processing center in Jayanagar. The facility offers both routine and specialized genetic testing, reflecting the company's commitment to advanced diagnostic solutions. The move marks Anderson Diagnostics' first expansion outside Tamil Nadu in its 15-year history.

Bangalore | Updated: 04-04-2025
Anderson Diagnostics, a well-regarded name in healthcare diagnostics, has launched a new processing center in Bangalore's Jayanagar area, expanding its footprint beyond the borders of Tamil Nadu. This move underscores the company's efforts to bring advanced health screening services to Karnataka's growing healthcare market.

The state-of-the-art facility combines routine diagnostics with specialized genetic testing, driven by Bangalore's status as a burgeoning technology and healthcare hub. Key features include advanced genetic testing laboratories, comprehensive diagnostic services, and a team of expert genetic counselors, all housed within a modern, patient-friendly infrastructure.

According to Dr. Srinivasaraman G., Director of Anderson Diagnostics, this expansion aims to meet evolving healthcare needs in Bangalore by providing integrated diagnostic solutions under one roof. The center promises to be a one-stop destination for residents seeking both standard and advanced testing services, further contributing to the dynamic healthcare landscape in the region.

