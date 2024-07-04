Tragic Death of 14-Year-Old from Rare Brain Infection in Kerala

A 14-year-old boy named Mridul tragically passed away at a private hospital in Kerala. He was undergoing treatment for amoebic meningoencephalitis, a rare and fatal brain infection caused by a free-living amoeba found in contaminated waters.

The Kerala state health department reported his death at 11.20 pm on Wednesday. This marks the third fatality from this infection in the southern state since May. Earlier victims included a 5-year-old girl from Malappuram and a 13-year-old girl from Kannur who succumbed on June 25.

Sources from the health department revealed that Mridul had taken a dip in a small pond, prompting officials to implement preventive measures. Medical experts warn that the infection occurs when non-parasitic amoebae bacteria enter the body through the nose from contaminated water. The health authorities urge caution, noting that similar cases had been reported in Alappuzha district in 2023 and 2017.

