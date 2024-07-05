GLP-1 Drugs Show Promise in Reducing Obesity-Related Cancer Risks for Type 2 Diabetes Patients

Patients with type 2 diabetes taking GLP-1 treatments, which include Ozempic, have a lower chance of developing 10 types of obesity-related cancers than those taking insulin and other diabetes drugs, according to a study published on Friday.

The research, featured in JAMA Network Open, reviewed the medical records of 1.6 million diabetes patients. These GLP-1 treatments, like Novo Nordisk's Ozempic and Eli Lilly's Mounjaro, have been more successful in managing blood sugar levels and inducing weight loss compared to older therapies. Records spanned from March 2005 to November 2018, although Ozempic received FDA approval in December 2017.

The study highlights "preliminary evidence of the potential benefit" of GLP-1 drugs in reducing cancer risks, urging further research into their preventative effects. The researchers noted they did not receive funding from companies marketing these drugs. The popularity of these treatments has soared, with newer versions showing significant potential in other health areas, including reducing the risks of stroke and heart attack among overweight adults without diabetes.