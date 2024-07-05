Left Menu

GLP-1 Drugs Show Promise in Reducing Obesity-Related Cancer Risks for Type 2 Diabetes Patients

A recent study indicates that patients with type 2 diabetes who use GLP-1 treatments, including Ozempic, have a lower risk of developing obesity-related cancers compared to those using insulin or other diabetes medications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2024 20:30 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 20:30 IST
GLP-1 Drugs Show Promise in Reducing Obesity-Related Cancer Risks for Type 2 Diabetes Patients
AI Generated Representative Image

Patients with type 2 diabetes taking GLP-1 treatments, which include Ozempic, have a lower chance of developing 10 types of obesity-related cancers than those taking insulin and other diabetes drugs, according to a study published on Friday.

The research, featured in JAMA Network Open, reviewed the medical records of 1.6 million diabetes patients. These GLP-1 treatments, like Novo Nordisk's Ozempic and Eli Lilly's Mounjaro, have been more successful in managing blood sugar levels and inducing weight loss compared to older therapies. Records spanned from March 2005 to November 2018, although Ozempic received FDA approval in December 2017.

The study highlights "preliminary evidence of the potential benefit" of GLP-1 drugs in reducing cancer risks, urging further research into their preventative effects. The researchers noted they did not receive funding from companies marketing these drugs. The popularity of these treatments has soared, with newer versions showing significant potential in other health areas, including reducing the risks of stroke and heart attack among overweight adults without diabetes.

TRENDING

1
BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

 Global
2
Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

 Italy
3
Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

 India
4
Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024