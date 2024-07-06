Understanding Cognitive Disengagement Syndrome: Hidden Struggles Beyond Daydreams

Do you find that you daydream a lot and often feel sluggish while performing tasks? You may have Cognitive Disengagement Syndrome (CDS).

First described by psychologists during the 1960s and 1970s, CDS involves a persistent pattern of behavior that interferes with daily life, academic performance, and social interactions. While similar to Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) in some ways, CDS does not involve hyperactivity or impulsivity. Instead, it features a 'sluggish cognitive tempo' that makes it hard for sufferers to stay focused for extended periods.

Although not officially recognized in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, increasing research suggests CDS should be considered a separate condition. Diagnosis is complicated, with a lack of official criteria, but often involves questionnaires and behavioral observations. Treatments are evolving, with Cognitive Behavioral Therapy and lifestyle changes as common approaches.

Greater awareness is necessary to tackle the stigma associated with CDS and help those affected receive the support they need.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)