New HIV Prevention Injection: A Game Changer for Young Women in Africa

A large clinical trial in South Africa and Uganda demonstrates that a twice-yearly injection of lenacapavir offers young women complete protection from HIV infection.

The trial, spanning 28 sites, aimed to test the drug's efficacy against two other daily PrEP medications. Results indicated superior effectiveness of lenacapavir, which prevented HIV contraction in all 2,134 women receiving it.

The study, which plans to move into an 'open label' phase, offers hope for significantly reducing new HIV infections, particularly among young women in eastern and southern Africa.

