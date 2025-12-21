Left Menu

Mass Shooting Tragedy: South African Pub Attack Leaves Nine Dead

A devastating mass shooting at a South African pub resulted in nine deaths and injuries to at least ten others. The attack occurred in Bekkersdal near Johannesburg, marking the second such incident in three weeks. Suspects fled the scene in a white mini-bus and silver sedan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 21-12-2025 14:07 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 14:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Africa

A tragic mass shooting in South Africa has claimed the lives of nine individuals, leaving at least ten others injured. Authorities report that the early morning attack took place at a local pub, shaking the community of Bekkersdal.

The incident unfolded just before 1 am on Sunday in Bekkersdal, a township located 46 kilometers west of Johannesburg. It marks the second mass shooting in the nation within three weeks, raising concerns over rising gun violence.

Police report that around 12 unidentified suspects arrived in a white mini-bus and a silver sedan. They opened fire on patrons at KwaNoxolo Tavern in the Tambo section of Bekkersdal before fleeing the scene, continuing to shoot randomly as they left.

(With inputs from agencies.)

