Indians Embrace Healthy Snacking: A Growing Trend Amidst Rising Adulteration Concerns

A new survey reveals that 73% of Indians now read ingredient lists and nutritional values before purchasing snacks, indicating a shift towards healthier options amid growing concerns over food adulteration. The Healthy Snacking Report 2024 highlights that consumers prefer natural, additive-free products despite high retail costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2024 14:16 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 14:16 IST
A recent survey indicates that 73 per cent of Indians prefer reading ingredient lists and nutritional values before purchasing snacks, underscoring a shift towards healthier eating habits.

The Healthy Snacking Report 2024, based on responses from over 6,000 individuals, explores evolving consumption trends. It highlights that 93 per cent of respondents expressed a desire to switch to healthier options, indicating a link between label reading and conscious choices.

This shift is happening amid rising cases of food adulteration, urging consumers to check for potentially harmful substances in their food.

The report reveals that nearly 60 per cent of Indians opt for natural, additive-free products like nuts, seeds, and whole grains. Makhanas and dry fruits are particularly favored, with 67 per cent of Indians incorporating them into their diets.

Despite this trend, high retail costs remain a barrier, as highlighted by over 58 per cent of surveyed individuals.

The report, commissioned by snacking brand Farmley, reflects a growing trend towards healthy snacking across different age groups, with millennials, Gen Z, and Gen X all favoring healthier alternatives.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

