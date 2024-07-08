Left Menu

New Bird Flu Strain in U.S. Cows Shows Limited Airborne Spread

A recent study reveals the bird flu strain found in U.S. cows doesn't easily spread through the air among ferrets, though one ferret did produce antibodies. This indicates the virus can still transmit in some cases. Public health risks remain low, but further study is needed to assess real-world implications.

A new study finds that the bird flu strain detected in U.S. cows doesn't easily transmit through the air among ferrets, although one ferret did produce antibodies indicating some level of transmission. Scientists at the University of Wisconsin-Madison led the experiment, placing infected ferrets near healthy ones without direct contact.

None of the four healthy ferrets got sick, and no virus was found in them during the study. 'It is good news that the virus does not have extensive transmissibility between ferrets through the air,' said Yoshihiro Kawaoka, the study's lead author. 'However, it is concerning that it can transmit at all in this manner.'

The bird flu strain, known as H5N1, is considered a low pandemic risk by public health agencies globally, since there's no evidence of human-to-human transmission. Yet the virus can bind to human-type receptors in lab conditions, warranting further investigation. The study was funded by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).

