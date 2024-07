The Kremlin claimed that Ukrainian anti-missile fire, rather than Russia, was responsible for the strike on a children's hospital in Kyiv on Monday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, although lacking evidence, insisted, 'I insist, we do not conduct strikes on civilian targets.'

Conversely, Ukrainian authorities assert that Russia blasted Kyiv's main children's hospital and bombarded other cities, resulting in at least 41 civilian deaths in the deadliest air strikes in months.

