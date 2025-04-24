Devastation in Kyiv: Russian Strikes Leave Trail of Destruction

A harrowing missile and drone assault by Russian forces on Kyiv has resulted in severe destruction, leaving nine people dead and injuring more than 70, including six children, according to Ukrainian officials on Thursday.

The Ukrainian State Emergency Service reported ongoing rescue operations amid significant damage, particularly in the Sviatoshynskyi district, where an apartment building was devastated. Photos shared on social media depicted rescue teams working through the night, carefully navigating the rubble.

This attack coincides with heightened diplomatic pressure, as both Kyiv and Moscow face calls for progress in peace deals from international actors. The conflict, exacerbated by Russia's firm stance, continues to affect multiple Ukrainian regions, including Kharkiv and Zhytomyr, amidst relentless shelling.

