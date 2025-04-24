Left Menu

Devastation in Kyiv: Russian Strikes Leave Trail of Destruction

A combined missile and drone attack by Russia on Kyiv has resulted in fires and destruction, with nine dead and over 70 injured, including children. The attack has escalated tensions in the ongoing Ukraine war, as efforts for peace are stalled by Russia's demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 11:45 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 11:45 IST
Devastation in Kyiv: Russian Strikes Leave Trail of Destruction
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A harrowing missile and drone assault by Russian forces on Kyiv has resulted in severe destruction, leaving nine people dead and injuring more than 70, including six children, according to Ukrainian officials on Thursday.

The Ukrainian State Emergency Service reported ongoing rescue operations amid significant damage, particularly in the Sviatoshynskyi district, where an apartment building was devastated. Photos shared on social media depicted rescue teams working through the night, carefully navigating the rubble.

This attack coincides with heightened diplomatic pressure, as both Kyiv and Moscow face calls for progress in peace deals from international actors. The conflict, exacerbated by Russia's firm stance, continues to affect multiple Ukrainian regions, including Kharkiv and Zhytomyr, amidst relentless shelling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025