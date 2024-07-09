Powell Signals Potential Rate Cuts Amid Cooling U.S. Economy

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell addressed Congress, signaling that the U.S. economy is no longer overheated and that the labor market has significantly cooled off from its pandemic-era extremes. Powell noted that this development is moving the economy back to pre-pandemic conditions, bolstering the case for potential interest rate cuts.

In his testimony before the Senate Banking Committee, Powell highlighted that inflation remains above the central bank's 2% target but has shown recent improvements. He stressed the importance of further positive data to support a shift towards looser monetary policy, indicating increased confidence that inflation will return to target levels.

Despite maintaining the policy rate in the current range since July 2023, Powell's comments have raised expectations for policy changes. The Fed's forthcoming statements could open the door to rate cuts as early as September, contingent on upcoming inflation readings and overall economic performance.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)