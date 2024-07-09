Mounjaro Outpaces Wegovy in Weight Loss Race: Study

Shares in Novo Nordisk, maker of the popular obesity drug Wegovy, dropped 1.9% on Tuesday following a data analysis indicating that Eli Lilly's treatment Mounjaro leads to faster and greater weight loss.

The study, published in JAMA Internal Medicine, reviewed health records to assess weight loss among people on Mounjaro and Wegovy. It found Mounjaro users were 76% more likely to lose at least 5% of their body weight than those on Wegovy.

Despite the findings, Novo Nordisk highlighted that only head-to-head clinical trials could provide definitive comparisons, noting such trials are yet to be completed. The weight-loss drug market could reach $150 billion in annual sales by early 2030s, with both companies ramping up production.

