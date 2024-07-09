Left Menu

Mounjaro Outpaces Wegovy in Weight Loss Race: Study

Shares in Novo Nordisk fell 1.9% after a JAMA Internal Medicine study found that Eli Lilly's Mounjaro leads to faster and greater weight loss than Novo's Wegovy. The analysis reviewed health records of patients and found Mounjaro significantly more effective. Novo Nordisk stresses proper head-to-head trials are needed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2024 22:05 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 22:05 IST
Mounjaro Outpaces Wegovy in Weight Loss Race: Study
AI Generated Representative Image

Shares in Novo Nordisk, maker of the popular obesity drug Wegovy, dropped 1.9% on Tuesday following a data analysis indicating that Eli Lilly's treatment Mounjaro leads to faster and greater weight loss.

The study, published in JAMA Internal Medicine, reviewed health records to assess weight loss among people on Mounjaro and Wegovy. It found Mounjaro users were 76% more likely to lose at least 5% of their body weight than those on Wegovy.

Despite the findings, Novo Nordisk highlighted that only head-to-head clinical trials could provide definitive comparisons, noting such trials are yet to be completed. The weight-loss drug market could reach $150 billion in annual sales by early 2030s, with both companies ramping up production.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

Accenture Acquires Excelmax Technologies to Boost Silicon Design

 India
3
Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

Private Sector Banks in India Record Strong Growth in Market Capitalization

 India
4
Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

Chicken Prices Skyrocket in Punjab Amid Inflation Surge

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024