Doctors Strike After Violent Attack at University College of Medical Science
Doctors at the University College of Medical Science and GTB Hospital went on an indefinite strike after a violent attack by patient attendants. They demand strict action against the attackers and improved security. Emergency services will continue, but other services are on hold until their demands are met.
Doctors at the University College of Medical Science and GTB Hospital initiated an indefinite strike on Tuesday after an assault by patient attendants.
The doctors are demanding strict actions against the attackers and enhanced security within the hospital. During the strike, only emergency services will be operational, according to the protesting doctors.
A statement by the Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) revealed that a mob of 50 to 70 armed individuals stormed into the hospital premises, vandalising property and attacking the staff on Tuesday morning. The incident was provoked by the death of a patient who had undergone surgery after childbirth on Monday night.
''We are outraged by this unprecedented act of violence. Effective immediately, we are on strike until an institutional FIR is registered to address this appalling incident. During this period, only emergency services will remain operational,'' the statement read.
An RDA member informed PTI that the armed group entered the premises around 5.30 am, threatened the doctors, and caused them to lock themselves in for four to five hours. The RDA is calling for improved security measures, including deploying security personnel and bouncers, to prevent such incidents in the future.
''This incident highlights a critical need for robust security protocols to safeguard our medical professionals and patients,'' stressed the RDA spokesperson.
