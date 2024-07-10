IMA Forms National Alliance to Combat Antibiotic Resistance

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has stepped up its fight against antibiotic resistance by forming the National Alliance of Medical Professionals on Antimicrobial Resistance (NAMP-AMR).

The IMA hosted the inaugural NAMP-AMR event, which brought together leaders from 52 medical speciality organisations nationwide. The unified platform aims to strategize collective actions against this pressing health issue.

Dr Narendra Saini, chairman of IMA-AMR, highlighted the serious threat posed by antimicrobial resistance (AMR), citing significant mortality statistics.

'AMR is a silent pandemic threatening our nation's health. In 2019, 2,97,000 deaths were attributable to AMR, and 10,42,500 deaths were associated with it. The formation of NAMP-AMR marks the beginning of a focused national effort to address this crisis,' stated Dr Saini.

IMA National President Dr R V Asokan reassured delegates of the association's unwavering commitment to this cause.

'This milestone day demonstrates our potential for collective impact. The IMA is prepared to support the government wholeheartedly and to lead by example globally in the AMR battle,' said Dr Asokan.

Chief guest Dr V K Paul from NITI Aayog assured the government's resolve in combating AMR, stressing its implications for India's prosperity and health. He mentioned that the government is developing a National Action Plan (NAP) 2.0 for AMR.

'Neglecting AMR could severely impact Viksit Bharat, setting back our prosperity, GDP, and various health aspects. The NAMP-AMR initiative by IMA is a commendable step toward addressing this urgent issue,' Dr Paul added.

