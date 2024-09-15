Left Menu

Kerala Confirms Nipah Virus Death Amidst Rising Concerns

A 24-year-old man from Malappuram, Kerala, has died from Nipah virus after being treated in a private hospital. The infection was confirmed by tests from Kozhikode Medical College and National Institute of Virology, Pune. Health Minister Veena George has initiated precautionary measures and identified 151 contacts.

A 24-year-old man from Malappuram in Kerala succumbed to Nipah virus, confirmed Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Sunday.

The virus was detected following a death investigation by the Regional Medical Officer and confirmed by testing samples at Kozhikode Medical College and the National Institute of Virology, Pune.

The health ministry has responded by isolating potential contacts and initiating precautionary measures after a high-level meeting. The deceased had traveled with friends, leading to a list of 151 identified contacts who are now under observation.

