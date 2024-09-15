Kerala Confirms Nipah Virus Death Amidst Rising Concerns

A 24-year-old man from Malappuram in Kerala succumbed to Nipah virus, confirmed Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Sunday.

The virus was detected following a death investigation by the Regional Medical Officer and confirmed by testing samples at Kozhikode Medical College and the National Institute of Virology, Pune.

The health ministry has responded by isolating potential contacts and initiating precautionary measures after a high-level meeting. The deceased had traveled with friends, leading to a list of 151 identified contacts who are now under observation.

(With inputs from agencies.)