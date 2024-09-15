Left Menu

Junior Doctors Protest in West Bengal: A Stand for Justice

Junior doctors in West Bengal have been protesting for 36 days demanding justice for a colleague who was allegedly raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College. After failed talks with CM Mamata Banerjee, the doctors staged a march in Salt Lake, demanding resignations of top officials and assurance of justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 15-09-2024 19:48 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 19:48 IST
Junior Doctors Protest in West Bengal: A Stand for Justice
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Junior doctors in West Bengal have intensified their protest, demanding justice for a woman medic who was allegedly raped and murdered. Their pleas span over 36 days, and the junior doctors have taken a firm stance, leading a mega march in Salt Lake after failed talks with CM Mamata Banerjee.

Holding placards and sloganeering, hundreds of protesters braved the rain, marching from Central Park to Swasthya Bhawan, the state health department's headquarters. The junior doctors have been sitting in protest at this location for six straight days, seeking action against senior officials like Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal and the state health secretary.

Despite CM Banerjee's visit to the protest site and her assurances, the junior doctors remain skeptical, especially after being turned away from proposed discussions at her residence. Their demands include accountability and swift justice to address the tragic incident at RG Kar Medical College.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

 India
4
Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism of BJP

Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism o...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024