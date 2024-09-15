Junior Doctors Protest in West Bengal: A Stand for Justice
Junior doctors in West Bengal have been protesting for 36 days demanding justice for a colleague who was allegedly raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College. After failed talks with CM Mamata Banerjee, the doctors staged a march in Salt Lake, demanding resignations of top officials and assurance of justice.
Junior doctors in West Bengal have intensified their protest, demanding justice for a woman medic who was allegedly raped and murdered. Their pleas span over 36 days, and the junior doctors have taken a firm stance, leading a mega march in Salt Lake after failed talks with CM Mamata Banerjee.
Holding placards and sloganeering, hundreds of protesters braved the rain, marching from Central Park to Swasthya Bhawan, the state health department's headquarters. The junior doctors have been sitting in protest at this location for six straight days, seeking action against senior officials like Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal and the state health secretary.
Despite CM Banerjee's visit to the protest site and her assurances, the junior doctors remain skeptical, especially after being turned away from proposed discussions at her residence. Their demands include accountability and swift justice to address the tragic incident at RG Kar Medical College.
(With inputs from agencies.)
