Trainee Doctor Tragically Found Dead in Delhi Hostel

A 25-year-old trainee doctor allegedly hanged himself in his hostel room at Maulana Azad Medical College in central Delhi, police reported Sunday.

The tragic incident occurred around 7:10 pm when a second-year MD student, identified as Navdeep, was found dead. His parents, unable to reach him by phone, requested a friend to check on him.

Navdeep's hostel room was locked from the inside. Upon breaking the door open, authorities discovered him hanging, with no suicide note found. Inquest proceedings are currently underway, according to a senior officer.

