Left Menu

Trainee Doctor Tragically Found Dead in Delhi Hostel

A 25-year-old trainee doctor named Navdeep from Maulana Azad Medical College in Delhi was found dead in his hostel room. The incident, reported around 7:10 pm, followed concerns from his parents after he failed to answer their calls. Authorities found him hanging, with no suicide note discovered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2024 20:49 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 20:49 IST
Trainee Doctor Tragically Found Dead in Delhi Hostel
Navdeep
  • Country:
  • India

A 25-year-old trainee doctor allegedly hanged himself in his hostel room at Maulana Azad Medical College in central Delhi, police reported Sunday.

The tragic incident occurred around 7:10 pm when a second-year MD student, identified as Navdeep, was found dead. His parents, unable to reach him by phone, requested a friend to check on him.

Navdeep's hostel room was locked from the inside. Upon breaking the door open, authorities discovered him hanging, with no suicide note found. Inquest proceedings are currently underway, according to a senior officer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

 India
4
Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism of BJP

Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism o...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024