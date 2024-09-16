Kerala Faces Nipah Virus Outbreak: Second Death Reported

A 24-year-old student has succumbed to the Nipah virus in Kerala, southern India, on Monday, confirmed a local health official. With 151 individuals under observation to curb further spread, this death marks the second in the region since July.

The World Health Organization (WHO) classifies Nipah as a priority pathogen due to its high epidemic potential and lack of available vaccine or treatment. Kerala, identified as a high-risk zone, continues to grapple with the virus which originates from fruit bats and animals such as pigs. This deadly illness leads to severe brain-swelling fever in humans.

The student showed symptoms of fever on September 4 and passed away five days later. Confirmatory tests at the National Institute of Virology in Pune verified the infection on September 9, according to district medical officer R. Renuka in Malappuram. Blood samples from five other symptomatic individuals are being tested. Nearly 151 people, identified as primary contacts of the deceased, are being closely monitored. Malappuram had already experienced a Nipah-related death of a 14-year-old boy in July, continuing the trend of fatalities since the virus first hit the state in 2018.

