Kerala Faces Nipah Virus Outbreak: Second Death Reported

A 24-year-old student in Kerala, India, has died from the Nipah virus, marking the second death in the state since July. With 151 people under observation, the World Health Organization classifies Nipah as a priority pathogen due to its epidemic potential and lack of vaccine or treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2024 10:06 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 10:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A 24-year-old student has succumbed to the Nipah virus in Kerala, southern India, on Monday, confirmed a local health official. With 151 individuals under observation to curb further spread, this death marks the second in the region since July.

The World Health Organization (WHO) classifies Nipah as a priority pathogen due to its high epidemic potential and lack of available vaccine or treatment. Kerala, identified as a high-risk zone, continues to grapple with the virus which originates from fruit bats and animals such as pigs. This deadly illness leads to severe brain-swelling fever in humans.

The student showed symptoms of fever on September 4 and passed away five days later. Confirmatory tests at the National Institute of Virology in Pune verified the infection on September 9, according to district medical officer R. Renuka in Malappuram. Blood samples from five other symptomatic individuals are being tested. Nearly 151 people, identified as primary contacts of the deceased, are being closely monitored. Malappuram had already experienced a Nipah-related death of a 14-year-old boy in July, continuing the trend of fatalities since the virus first hit the state in 2018.

(With inputs from agencies.)

