Left Menu

Adityanath to meet hospitalised special needs kids who fell sick at govt rehab centre

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 28-03-2025 10:19 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 10:19 IST
Adityanath to meet hospitalised special needs kids who fell sick at govt rehab centre
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to meet the hospitalised special needs children of a government rehabilitation centre on Friday, after four kids died and over a dozen others fell ill at the centre, possibly after drinking contaminated water, officials said.

According to state government sources, the chief minister is expected to visit Lok Bandhu Raj Narayan Combined Hospital, where the children from the shelter home who fell ill are currently receiving treatment.

After meeting the hospitalised children, officials said he may visit rehab centre.

The Nirvan Rajkiya Bal Grih, located in the Para area of Lucknow, houses 147 children, primarily orphans and those with mental disabilities.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Brajesh Pathak on Thursday visited the hospital where around 16 children were under treatment.

More than 20 children with special needs at the centre fell ill after drinking contaminated water and were sent to a hospital on Tuesday evening.

Lucknow District Magistrate Vishak G told PTI on Thursday that four children -- two girls and two boys, aged between 12 and 17 -- have died. Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and the viscera will be preserved for further analysis.

On Thursday, Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Roshan Jacob suggested that the consumption of contaminated water could have made the children ill.

The district administration has initiated an investigation into the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

 Global
2
White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

 United States
3
Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

 Global
4
Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Americans more likely than Japanese to exploit cooperative AI

AI can teach humans never-before-seen game strategies

Agent-based AI outshines leading medical models in disease detection

Expressive chatbots ease loneliness, but may create addictive emotional bonds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025