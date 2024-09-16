Outbreak of Bluetongue Disease Hits Southern Sweden

Sweden has experienced two outbreaks of bluetongue disease on a cattle farm in its southern region, the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) disclosed on Monday, citing reports from Swedish authorities.

Bluetongue disease is known to be fatal for domestic ruminants like sheep, cattle, and goats. Since late last year, a new variant of this disease has been circulating in northern Europe.

This has triggered vaccination campaigns in the affected countries, including France, in a bid to control the spread of the disease.

