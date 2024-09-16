Kerala Enforces Strict Measures Following Nipah Virus Death
The Kerala government has imposed restrictions in Malappuram after a 24-year-old died from Nipah virus. Designated containment zones have been established, with closures of public places, mandatory mask-wearing, and reduced gatherings. The state's Health Minister Veena George confirmed the death and ongoing efforts to contain the virus spread.
The Kerala government has imposed restrictions at containment zones in Malappuram following the recent death of a 24-year-old due to Nipah infection.
Five wards in two panchayats of Malappuram district were declared containment zones, advising against large gatherings. Shops in these zones must close by 7 PM, and public places like cinema halls, schools, colleges, and tuition centers will remain shut.
Partial restrictions are in place district-wide, with mandatory mask-wearing and limits on participants in events like weddings and funerals. Health Minister Veena George confirmed the Nipah-related death, adding that contacts have been isolated and samples tested for symptoms in five of them.
(With inputs from agencies.)
