Kerala Enforces Strict Measures Following Nipah Virus Death

The Kerala government has imposed restrictions at containment zones in Malappuram following the recent death of a 24-year-old due to Nipah infection.

Five wards in two panchayats of Malappuram district were declared containment zones, advising against large gatherings. Shops in these zones must close by 7 PM, and public places like cinema halls, schools, colleges, and tuition centers will remain shut.

Partial restrictions are in place district-wide, with mandatory mask-wearing and limits on participants in events like weddings and funerals. Health Minister Veena George confirmed the Nipah-related death, adding that contacts have been isolated and samples tested for symptoms in five of them.

(With inputs from agencies.)