Kerala Tightens Containment Measures in Malappuram Amid Nipah Virus Scare

The Kerala government has enforced stringent restrictions in containment zones within Malappuram district following a Nipah virus-related death. Measures include early shop closure, suspension of educational institutions, and mandatory mask-wearing. Authorities have identified 175 contacts of the deceased, with fever surveys and testing underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malappuram | Updated: 16-09-2024 22:38 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 22:38 IST
Kerala Tightens Containment Measures in Malappuram Amid Nipah Virus Scare
The Kerala government has imposed stringent restrictions in containment zones within Malappuram district after a 24-year-old resident succumbed to Nipah virus infection. Five wards in two panchayats have been declared containment zones, and large gatherings are prohibited.

District authorities mandated that shops in these zones close by 7 PM. Educational institutions, including cinemas, schools, colleges, Madrassas, anganwadis, and tuition centres, will remain shut. Partial restrictions are also in place across the district, including mandatory mask-wearing and limiting attendees at weddings, funerals, and other events.

State Health Minister Veena George confirmed the death and detailed that 175 individuals are currently on the contact list, with 74 being health workers. A fever survey has commenced, and ten people are under treatment with further testing ongoing. The community remains vigilant as previous Nipah outbreaks have occurred in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

