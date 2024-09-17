Mamata Banerjee Addresses Doctors' Demands Amidst Protests

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday night announced the removal of Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal and other top officials, ceding to demands from agitating junior doctors.

The announcement followed a meeting with the doctors, seeking to end a month-long impasse over the rape and murder of a junior doctor. Banerjee revealed that "99 per cent of their demands have been accepted" and urged the doctors to resume their duties.

The new Kolkata police commissioner will be announced after 4 pm on Tuesday. The decision to transfer Vineet Goyal was influenced by his expressed desire to step down due to lost faith from the doctors. Despite accepted demands, the protesting doctors continue their cease-work, awaiting assurances to be fulfilled and a Supreme Court hearing on the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)