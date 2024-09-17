Left Menu

West Bengal Government Reshuffles Top Health Officials Amid Protests

The West Bengal government reshuffled key positions in the health sector, removing Dr. Kaustav Nayak and Dr. Debasish Halder after discussions with agitating junior doctors. Junior doctors have been protesting for 39 days, demanding the removal of top officials due to alleged corruption. New appointments were made to fill the vacated positions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 17-09-2024 16:29 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 16:29 IST
The West Bengal government on Tuesday removed Dr. Kaustav Nayak and Dr. Debasish Halder from their positions as Director of Medical Education (DME) and Director of Health Services (DHS) respectively, according to a health department order.

The decision followed a meeting between Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and junior doctors on Monday night, where Banerjee promised to address their concerns, including the removal of Nayak and Halder.

Dr. Swapan Soren has been appointed as the new in-charge director of health services and Dr. Suparna Dutta as the officer on special duty for medical education, the order stated.

Nayak will now serve as the Director of the Institute of Health and Family Welfare, while Halder has been assigned as the officer on special duty for public health at Swasthya Bhawan.

The junior doctors, who have been on 'cease work' for 39 days protesting the rape-murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, have accused the top officials of corruption in the state health sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

