Rahul Gandhi Blasts Modi and Vijayan: Allegations of Arrogance and Corruption

Rahul Gandhi, a prominent Congress leader, has sharply criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, accusing them of harboring an 'arrogant' and monarchical mindset towards governance. Addressing election rallies in Thrissur and Palakkad, Gandhi alleged that both leaders prefer ruling over collaboration with citizens.

In his speeches, Gandhi underscored a purported alliance between the BJP and LDF, accusing the latter of supporting Modi's government. He highlighted the BJP's indifference towards a gold loss scandal involving CPI(M) leaders in Kerala and criticized a campaign slogan perceived as elevating Vijayan to divine status, calling it disrespectful to Keralites.

The Congress leader also pointed out alleged double standards in corruption probes affecting other states. Promising change, Gandhi emphasized the need for leaders to appreciate public wisdom, citing notable examples from Kerala's past leadership and raising concern over global conflicts impacting India's economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)