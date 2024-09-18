In Lebanon's Hospitals, A Test of Resolve Amid Crisis
Lebanon's hospitals faced a severe test as they dealt with mass casualties following explosions linked to Hezbollah. Amid ongoing crises, health officials praised the sector's preparedness, although the escalating Israeli-Hezbollah tensions loom ominously. Surgeons recount the emotional toll of the scenes they witnessed, likening it to past disasters.
Lebanon's hospitals faced a severe test as they dealt with mass casualties following explosions linked to Hezbollah on Tuesday. The crisis-stricken health sector was put to the challenge, revealing whether it could handle mass casualties as might be expected in a broader conflict with Israel.
Frontline workers described harrowing scenes: victims of numerous small explosions, some with organs protruding and others missing eyes or fingers, rushed in. These incidents have further stressed a country grappling with ongoing crises, including a 2019 financial collapse and the 2020 Beirut port blast. Health Minister Firas Abiad highlighted the sector's strong response due to months of preparation.
Abiad reported that over 2,700 people arrived at 20 Lebanese hospitals after the blasts, with 300 in critical condition and a death toll of 12. More than 400 surgeries, mainly for facial and eye injuries, were performed. Healthcare workers expressed deep concerns over the potential for more severe events as Israeli-Hezbollah tensions escalate. Financial strains and emigration of medical professionals have burdened the remaining staff. Eye surgeon and lawmaker Elias Jrade, emotionally recounted his 12-hour surgery stint, drawing parallels with the 2020 Beirut port disaster. Healthcare professional Dania El Hallak shared similar sentiments, questioning the possibility of psychological recovery from witnessing such traumatic injuries.
