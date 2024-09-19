Junior Doctors' Strike in West Bengal Enters Second Month
The second round of talks between junior doctors and the West Bengal government failed to resolve the ongoing strike, as doctors remain dissatisfied with the lack of concrete assurances. Despite verbal agreements and unsigned meeting minutes, the strike continues until the government takes visible steps to meet their demands.
The second round of discussions between junior doctors and the West Bengal government aimed at ending their strike remained fruitless. The medics expressed dissatisfaction with the results, announcing they will maintain their agitation and refuse to work.
The conversations, held on the 40th day of the strike, didn't end the deadlock as the state government declined to provide written minutes of the talks. The junior doctors were only issued unsigned meeting minutes, despite various requests for concrete documentation.
One doctor stated, 'We are not happy with the outcome. Although several points regarding hospital safety and security were acknowledged by the state government, we received no solid assurances,' following the meeting at Nabanna.
