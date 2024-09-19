Ayushman Bharat: Expanding Health Coverage for All

The Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), also known as the Ayushman Bharat scheme, stands as one of India's most comprehensive health insurance initiatives. Targeted at economically vulnerable families, the scheme aims to offer financial protection against prohibitive medical costs.

To extend its benefits to those who need it most, the government has regularly revised the eligibility criteria for the Ayushman Card, broadening its coverage and facilitating greater access to healthcare services. Consequently, the latest adjustments include migrant workers, urban informal sector employees, and several previously excluded rural communities.

The updated criteria reflect a commitment to providing universal healthcare access, targeting specific groups like women and children, the elderly, and the disabled. The Ayushman Card, offering up to Rs. 5 lakh in annual coverage per family, continues to bridge the healthcare disparity gap across the nation.

