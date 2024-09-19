Diabetes Drugs May Lower Risk of Dementia and Parkinson’s, Study Finds
A new study reveals that diabetes medications, specifically SGLT2 inhibitors, may reduce the risk of developing dementia and Parkinson’s disease. The research, published in Neurology, highlights a 20-30% decreased risk in patients using these drugs, emphasizing the need for further long-term validation.
Diabetes medications, specifically sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 (SGLT2) inhibitors, may be linked to a decreased risk of dementia and Parkinson's disease, according to a study published in Neurology, the journal of the American Academy of Neurology.
The study focused on SGLT2 inhibitors, also known as gliflozins, which help lower blood sugar by encouraging the kidneys to eliminate it through urine. Study author Dr. Minyoung Lee from Yonsei University College of Medicine noted, "As the population ages, it's encouraging that this class of drugs may provide some protection against dementia and Parkinson's disease."
Researchers analyzed data from people with type 2 diabetes in South Korea who began taking diabetes medication between 2014 and 2019. Participants on SGLT2 inhibitors were compared with those on other oral diabetes drugs. During an average follow-up period of two to four years, the study found a significant reduction in the incidence rates of Alzheimer's, vascular dementia, and Parkinson's disease among those on SGLT2 inhibitors.
