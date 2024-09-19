Left Menu

Africa CDC Warns: Mpox Outbreak Still Uncontrolled

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has highlighted the ongoing increase in mpox cases across multiple countries in Africa. The recent surge, declared a public health emergency, is stressing already vulnerable health systems. Vaccination efforts have begun in some areas like Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) issued a stark warning on Thursday regarding the mpox outbreak in Africa. Cases of the disease continue to surge across several countries on the continent, marking a public health crisis that echoes the recent COVID-19 pandemic's challenges.

According to recent data from the Africa CDC, mpox cases have spiked by 177% in the region, while deaths have surged by 38.5% compared to the same period last year. Jean Kaseya, director general of Africa CDC, emphasized the urgency of the situation during a weekly briefing, noting that the outbreak was far from being under control.

In the past week alone, 2,912 new cases were reported, including Morocco's first case, signaling the disease's spread across all four regions of Africa. Amid the rising health concern, vaccination efforts have commenced in Rwanda and are scheduled to start in the Democratic Republic of Congo by early October.

