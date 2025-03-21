Historic Shift: Coventry Triumphs as First African Woman IOC President

David Lappartient, who currently leads the French Olympic Committee, will not pursue another term following his defeat by Kirsty Coventry in the International Olympic Committee presidential race. Coventry made history as the first African and first female president, securing the position on Thursday against six other candidates.

During his tenure, Lappartient oversaw the successful hosting of the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics and Paralympics, and secured hosting rights for the 2030 Winter Olympics. Additionally, he orchestrated a 12-year deal with Saudi Arabia for the Esport Olympics, set to debut in 2027. Despite these accomplishments, Lappartient intends to uphold his two-year term commitment.

Lappartient has expressed his pride in his achievements but acknowledges the strain of juggling his role as UCI president with his other duties. He affirmed that such a dual focus is unsustainable beyond the extraordinary past two years. Lappartient began his presidency of the UCI in 2017 and succeeded Brigitte Henriques as the head of France's Olympic Committee after her unexpected resignation. The upcoming election is slated for June.

(With inputs from agencies.)