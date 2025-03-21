Left Menu

Historic Shift: Coventry Triumphs as First African Woman IOC President

David Lappartient, head of the French Olympic Committee, will step down after losing the IOC presidential race to Kirsty Coventry, the first African and woman to hold this position. Despite significant achievements, Lappartient plans to focus on his role as UCI president, citing challenges in balancing multiple responsibilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 21-03-2025 15:59 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 15:59 IST
Historic Shift: Coventry Triumphs as First African Woman IOC President
  • Country:
  • France

David Lappartient, who currently leads the French Olympic Committee, will not pursue another term following his defeat by Kirsty Coventry in the International Olympic Committee presidential race. Coventry made history as the first African and first female president, securing the position on Thursday against six other candidates.

During his tenure, Lappartient oversaw the successful hosting of the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics and Paralympics, and secured hosting rights for the 2030 Winter Olympics. Additionally, he orchestrated a 12-year deal with Saudi Arabia for the Esport Olympics, set to debut in 2027. Despite these accomplishments, Lappartient intends to uphold his two-year term commitment.

Lappartient has expressed his pride in his achievements but acknowledges the strain of juggling his role as UCI president with his other duties. He affirmed that such a dual focus is unsustainable beyond the extraordinary past two years. Lappartient began his presidency of the UCI in 2017 and succeeded Brigitte Henriques as the head of France's Olympic Committee after her unexpected resignation. The upcoming election is slated for June.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025