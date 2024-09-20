Left Menu

Tragic Stress-Related Death Spurs Call for Action at EY

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar highlights increasing cases of stress-induced deaths among young professionals, focusing on the death of a 26-year-old EY employee in Pune. The Ministry of Labour & Employment is investigating the work environment. EY India is urged to address its work culture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-09-2024 11:38 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 10:30 IST
Tragic Stress-Related Death Spurs Call for Action at EY
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has drawn attention to the growing number of stress-related deaths among young professionals, spotlighting the recent death of a 26-year-old Ernst & Young (EY) employee in Pune.

In a post on X, Pawar expressed his sorrow over the passing of Anna Sebastian Perayil, who died due to extreme work pressure after working at EY for just four months. Anna's mother recently wrote to EY India's chairman, denouncing the 'glorification' of overwork at the consulting firm.

The Ministry of Labour & Employment announced it is investigating the alleged unsafe and exploitative work conditions at EY. Anna's father revealed she often worked late, against family advice to quit for her health. EY has since issued a statement mourning her loss and pledging to improve workplace conditions nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024