Tragic Stress-Related Death Spurs Call for Action at EY

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has drawn attention to the growing number of stress-related deaths among young professionals, spotlighting the recent death of a 26-year-old Ernst & Young (EY) employee in Pune.

In a post on X, Pawar expressed his sorrow over the passing of Anna Sebastian Perayil, who died due to extreme work pressure after working at EY for just four months. Anna's mother recently wrote to EY India's chairman, denouncing the 'glorification' of overwork at the consulting firm.

The Ministry of Labour & Employment announced it is investigating the alleged unsafe and exploitative work conditions at EY. Anna's father revealed she often worked late, against family advice to quit for her health. EY has since issued a statement mourning her loss and pledging to improve workplace conditions nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)