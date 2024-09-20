Junior Doctors Call Off 42-Day Protest for Essential Services Amidst Public Rally Demanding Justice

Junior doctors at RG Kar hospital concluded their 42-day protest on Friday, announcing a partial resumption of duties in essential services. Their decision follows a march to the CBI office and a week-long demonstration outside the state health department's headquarters.

The procession, covering approximately 4 km, aimed to expedite the CBI investigation into the rape-murder of a colleague. While doctors will abstain from working in outpatient departments, they will continue to operate in emergency and essential services.

In tandem with the junior doctors' partial return to work, thousands gathered for a 42-km torch rally demanding justice for the murdered medic. Citizens from various sectors showed solidarity, signaling a collective outcry for systemic change and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)