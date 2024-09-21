Left Menu

Junior Doctors Partially Resume Duties Amidst Ongoing Protests

Junior doctors in West Bengal have partially resumed duties after a 42-day strike. They protested against the rape and murder of a colleague at RG Kar Medical College. While essential services are operational, outpatient departments remain non-functional. They demand justice and the removal of key officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 21-09-2024 09:02 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 09:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Junior doctors on Saturday morning resumed their duties partially at various government-run hospitals in West Bengal following a 42-day hiatus.

The doctors had been on a 'cease work' protest against the rape and murder of an on-duty woman doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

They have returned to provide essential and emergency services in all state-run hospitals, though outpatient departments (OPDs) remain closed.

'We have started rejoining duties today. Our colleagues have started returning to their respective departments since this morning only in essential and emergency services, but not at the OPDs. Please do not forget that this is only a partial resumption of duties,' said Aniket Mahato, one of the protesting doctors, to PTI.

Other colleagues have left for the flood-hit districts to set up 'Abhaya clinics' (medical camps), demonstrating their commitment to public health even amid ongoing protests, Mahato added.

The doctors stated they would give the administration seven more days to meet their demands for justice for the deceased doctor and the removal of the state health secretary. Failing this, they would initiate another round of 'cease work'.

The protests began on August 9 after the body of a woman medic was found at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The doctors are demanding justice and the removal of key officials allegedly involved in the case.

The CBI, investigating the case, has arrested several individuals, including the former principal of RG Kar Hospital, in connection to the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

