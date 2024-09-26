North Korea's Nuclear Capabilities: Insight from South Korean Spy Agency
North Korea reportedly has enough plutonium and uranium to produce a substantial number of nuclear weapons, according to South Korea's spy agency. Lawmaker Lee Seong-kweun indicated that a potential 7th nuclear test by North Korea is more likely to occur post-U.S. presidential election.
North Korea possesses enough plutonium and uranium to manufacture at least a double-digit number of nuclear weapons, revealed lawmaker Lee Seong-kweun on Thursday, citing intelligence from South Korea's spy agency.
Lee, a member of the parliamentary intelligence committee, also indicated that the South Korean agency forecasts a higher probability of a 7th nuclear test by North Korea occurring after the U.S. presidential election than before.
