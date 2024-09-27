Health Alert: Malaria and Diphtheria Cases Reported in Southern Algeria
Algeria's health ministry announced cases of malaria and diphtheria in the southern region, predominantly among illegal expatriates from neighboring countries.
- Country:
- Algeria
The Algerian health ministry has raised alarms about confirmed cases of malaria and diphtheria in the country's southern regions. These cases have been identified among expatriates who entered Algeria illegally from neighboring countries.
This recent outbreak has prompted heightened screening and preventive measures in the affected areas. The ministry is working closely with local healthcare providers to ensure the containment and treatment of these diseases.
Authorities urge residents and legal migrants to adhere to medical advice and report any symptoms immediately. Further investigations and health checks at borders have been intensified to prevent the spread of these infectious diseases.
(With inputs from agencies.)
