Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Diagnosed with Leptospirosis
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was diagnosed with leptospirosis and is currently being treated with antibiotics. The 50-year-old AAP leader was admitted to Fortis Hospital Mohali for a routine check-up when tests confirmed the bacterial infection. Mann's condition remains stable and shows satisfactory improvement.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has been diagnosed with leptospirosis, a bacterial infection, according to doctors who stated he is currently being treated with antibiotics.
The 50-year-old leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was admitted to Fortis Hospital Mohali for a routine check-up on Wednesday. Subsequent blood tests confirmed the presence of the tropical fever.
A hospital bulletin noted that all clinical signs and pathological tests indicate satisfactory improvement in Mann's health. The World Health Organization (WHO) describes leptospirosis as a bacterial disease affecting both humans and animals, transmitted through contact with contaminated urine or environments.
