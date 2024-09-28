Left Menu

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Diagnosed with Leptospirosis

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was diagnosed with leptospirosis and is currently being treated with antibiotics. The 50-year-old AAP leader was admitted to Fortis Hospital Mohali for a routine check-up when tests confirmed the bacterial infection. Mann's condition remains stable and shows satisfactory improvement.

Chandigarh | Updated: 28-09-2024 19:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has been diagnosed with leptospirosis, a bacterial infection, according to doctors who stated he is currently being treated with antibiotics.

The 50-year-old leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was admitted to Fortis Hospital Mohali for a routine check-up on Wednesday. Subsequent blood tests confirmed the presence of the tropical fever.

A hospital bulletin noted that all clinical signs and pathological tests indicate satisfactory improvement in Mann's health. The World Health Organization (WHO) describes leptospirosis as a bacterial disease affecting both humans and animals, transmitted through contact with contaminated urine or environments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

