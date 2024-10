Crisis in Gaza: Escalating Conflict Leaves Over 60 Dead

Overnight Israeli military strikes have claimed the lives of at least 60 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, including victims in a school sheltering displaced families, according to medical sources.

Israeli tanks carried out a raid on various areas in Khan Younis, leading to 40 fatalities and numerous injuries. In Gaza City, separate strikes killed 22 Palestinians, including 17 in a school and five in an orphan society.

The escalation follows Iran's ballistic missile launch at Israel, a response to Israel's actions against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Gaza, already devastated by nearly a year of conflict, has witnessed widespread displacement and significant casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)