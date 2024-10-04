West Bengal Doctors Demand Safety Post Tragedy

Junior doctors in West Bengal maintain their strike, advocating for justice following the harrowing rape and murder of a colleague and seeking enhanced safety measures across state medical facilities.

Despite appeals by senior medics to end the strike, the protesting doctors remain steadfast, emphasizing the need for robust safety protocols in hospitals.

The decision-making meeting among the junior doctors stretched overnight from Thursday into Friday, with no conclusive resolutions announced as they continue their struggle for safer healthcare environments.

(With inputs from agencies.)