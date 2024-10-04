Left Menu

West Bengal Doctors Demand Safety Post Tragedy

Junior doctors in West Bengal are continuing their strike, calling for justice after the tragic rape and murder of a colleague and demanding improved safety at state medical facilities. Despite senior medics' appeals, the doctors are firm on their demands, with ongoing deliberations on future actions.

Junior doctors in West Bengal maintain their strike, advocating for justice following the harrowing rape and murder of a colleague and seeking enhanced safety measures across state medical facilities.

Despite appeals by senior medics to end the strike, the protesting doctors remain steadfast, emphasizing the need for robust safety protocols in hospitals.

The decision-making meeting among the junior doctors stretched overnight from Thursday into Friday, with no conclusive resolutions announced as they continue their struggle for safer healthcare environments.

