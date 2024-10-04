Left Menu

Transformative Developments at AIIMS Bilaspur: A Healthcare Revolution

Union Health Minister J P Nadda announced significant infrastructure projects worth Rs 178 crore for AIIMS Bilaspur. The hospital's renal transplant facility recently became operational, marking a significant milestone. Nadda outlined plans for faculty exchange programs and further improvements to enhance medical education and patient care in Himachal Pradesh.

Union Health Minister J P Nadda has unveiled a slew of new infrastructure initiatives worth Rs 178 crore for AIIMS Bilaspur, including the inauguration of a renal transplant ICU, marking a significant advancement in the healthcare landscape of Himachal Pradesh.

During a recent visit, Nadda engaged with medical professionals and patients at AIIMS Bilaspur, highlighting the facility's success in renal transplants and detailing a series of strategic investments for college infrastructure, faculty exchange programs, and medical technology enhancements.

The minister also emphasized the progress of AIIMS Bilaspur since its inception in 2017, noting achievements in telemedicine and educational programs that are expected to further improve healthcare accessibility and quality in the region.

