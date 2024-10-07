Israel Intercepts Aerial Targets Amidst Tense Anniversary
On the anniversary of Hamas's attacks, Israel intercepted two aerial targets launched from the east. Sirens sounded in Rishon Letsiyon and Palmachim. The source remains disclosed. Last year's violence led to an Israeli offensive in Gaza, resulting in heavy casualties on both sides.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 09:24 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 09:06 IST
In an ominous echo of past tensions, Israel intercepted two aerial targets on Monday, aligning with the anniversary of the October 7 attacks by Hamas.
The unexpected breach, announced by the military, triggered alarm as sirens punctuated the stillness in the central cities of Rishon Letsiyon and Palmachim.
The grim milestone recalls the horrific events of the prior year, when 1,200 Israeli lives were lost, leading to a devastating response that claimed nearly 42,000 Palestinian lives, according to health authorities in Gaza.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- Hamas
- drones
- Rishon Letsiyon
- Palmachim
- anniversary
- attacks
- Gaza
- aerial targets
- casualties
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tipra Motha to Rally Against Attacks on Bangladeshi Minorities
Intensified Conflict: Israel and Hezbollah Exchange Fierce Attacks
Home Minister Amit Shah attacks Rahul Gandhi over his reservation remarks, says no one can scrap reservation.
Escalating Drone Attacks in the Middle East: A Tense Stand-off
Israeli Military Strikes Hezbollah in Lebanon to Prevent Attacks