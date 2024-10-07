Israel Intercepts Aerial Targets Amidst Tense Anniversary

In an ominous echo of past tensions, Israel intercepted two aerial targets on Monday, aligning with the anniversary of the October 7 attacks by Hamas.

The unexpected breach, announced by the military, triggered alarm as sirens punctuated the stillness in the central cities of Rishon Letsiyon and Palmachim.

The grim milestone recalls the horrific events of the prior year, when 1,200 Israeli lives were lost, leading to a devastating response that claimed nearly 42,000 Palestinian lives, according to health authorities in Gaza.

