Nationwide Medical Shutdown: FAIMA Calls for Solidarity Protest
The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) initiated a nationwide shutdown of elective hospital services to support protesting doctors in West Bengal. FAIMA urged Resident Doctors' Associations to maintain emergency services. The protest is a response to unresolved issues and threats to doctors' safety, highlighted by recent events.
The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) has announced a nationwide shutdown of elective hospital services starting Monday. This move comes in response to ongoing protests by doctors in West Bengal.
FAIMA, representing Resident Doctors' Associations across the country, emphasized the importance of keeping emergency services operational round the clock. The decision was reached after intense deliberations, marking a significant step in the push for improved safety and working conditions for healthcare professionals.
The organization's call to action follows a series of ignored pleas to the West Bengal government. Junior doctors in the state have been fasting since October 5, demanding justice and better protection. The national shutdown aims to bring attention and resolution to these critical issues.
