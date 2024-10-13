West Bengal Doctors' Protest Highlights Healthcare System Struggles

The hunger strike by junior doctors in West Bengal has reached a critical point, as their protest over demands following the RG Kar incident enters its ninth day.

Chief Secretary Manoj Pant has intervened, asking the Joint Platform of Doctors to cease demonstrations that clash with the 'Pujo Carnival,' citing safety concerns.

The Federation of All India Medical Association plans a nationwide protest. Eminent figures have also urged the state to engage with doctors to resolve their issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)