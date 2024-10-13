West Bengal Doctors' Protest Highlights Healthcare System Struggles
Junior doctors in West Bengal are on a hunger strike demanding justice after the RG Kar rape-murder incident. The state government clashes with their protest plans coinciding with a major cultural event. The Federation of All India Medical Association supports the protest with a proposed nationwide elective services shutdown.
The hunger strike by junior doctors in West Bengal has reached a critical point, as their protest over demands following the RG Kar incident enters its ninth day.
Chief Secretary Manoj Pant has intervened, asking the Joint Platform of Doctors to cease demonstrations that clash with the 'Pujo Carnival,' citing safety concerns.
The Federation of All India Medical Association plans a nationwide protest. Eminent figures have also urged the state to engage with doctors to resolve their issues.
