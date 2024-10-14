Junior Doctors in West Bengal Persist in Hunger Strike for Justice and Reform

The ongoing hunger strike by junior doctors in West Bengal, now in its tenth day, continues to spotlight their demands for justice and systemic reforms following the RG Kar hospital incident, which involved the tragic rape and murder of a trainee doctor.

Many medics participating in the strike are experiencing declining health, with two more requiring hospitalization. The protest underscores their appeal for improved workplace safety and the implementation of a centralized referral system across state hospitals.

Despite government calls to halt demonstrations, the junior doctors plan a rally to the Raj Bhavan, demanding a more comprehensive investigation into the case. They express frustration at the state's prioritization of festive events over addressing healthcare concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)