Junior Doctors in West Bengal Persist in Hunger Strike for Justice and Reform
The hunger strike by junior doctors in West Bengal has reached ten days as they demand justice and reform following an incident at RG Kar hospital. The health of several medics is deteriorating, with some hospitalized. The protest highlights demands for workplace safety and a more efficient healthcare system.
- Country:
- India
The ongoing hunger strike by junior doctors in West Bengal, now in its tenth day, continues to spotlight their demands for justice and systemic reforms following the RG Kar hospital incident, which involved the tragic rape and murder of a trainee doctor.
Many medics participating in the strike are experiencing declining health, with two more requiring hospitalization. The protest underscores their appeal for improved workplace safety and the implementation of a centralized referral system across state hospitals.
Despite government calls to halt demonstrations, the junior doctors plan a rally to the Raj Bhavan, demanding a more comprehensive investigation into the case. They express frustration at the state's prioritization of festive events over addressing healthcare concerns.
(With inputs from agencies.)
