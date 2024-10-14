Doctors' Strike Criticized: A 'Fast-Unto-Hospitalisation'?
Senior TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee criticised the ongoing hunger strike by doctors as insincere, labeling it a 'fast-unto-hospitalisation' instead of a serious protest. The doctors' strike, now in its 10th day, aims to press demands after a tragic incident at RG Kar Hospital but faces criticism over its methods.
Senior TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee has launched a scathing attack on the protesting doctors, accusing them of lacking the resolve for a genuine hunger strike. Banerjee described their efforts as a 'fast-unto-hospitalisation,' mocking the timeline from protest venue to hospital admission.
Banerjee questioned the sincerity of the strike, claiming the main aim of the protesters was to gain media attention and hospitalisation within days. He criticized the doctors, suggesting their commitment to their cause is superficial.
Despite these criticisms, the hunger strike has entered its 10th day, with the health of some participants declining. The junior doctors began their strike following the tragic incident at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.
