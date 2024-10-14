Left Menu

Doctors' Strike Criticized: A 'Fast-Unto-Hospitalisation'?

Senior TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee criticised the ongoing hunger strike by doctors as insincere, labeling it a 'fast-unto-hospitalisation' instead of a serious protest. The doctors' strike, now in its 10th day, aims to press demands after a tragic incident at RG Kar Hospital but faces criticism over its methods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 14-10-2024 18:57 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 18:57 IST
Doctors' Strike Criticized: A 'Fast-Unto-Hospitalisation'?
hunger strike
  • Country:
  • India

Senior TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee has launched a scathing attack on the protesting doctors, accusing them of lacking the resolve for a genuine hunger strike. Banerjee described their efforts as a 'fast-unto-hospitalisation,' mocking the timeline from protest venue to hospital admission.

Banerjee questioned the sincerity of the strike, claiming the main aim of the protesters was to gain media attention and hospitalisation within days. He criticized the doctors, suggesting their commitment to their cause is superficial.

Despite these criticisms, the hunger strike has entered its 10th day, with the health of some participants declining. The junior doctors began their strike following the tragic incident at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024