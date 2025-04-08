Left Menu

Rift in TMC: Kalyan Banerjee's Leadership Questioned

TMC MP Mahua Moitra was seen crying after a dispute with colleague Kalyan Banerjee before a delegation met the Election Commission. TMC's Sougata Roy demanded Banerjee's removal as chief whip due to his behavior. The incident highlights internal conflicts within the party, further amplified by leaked messages.

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra reportedly broke down in tears following a heated exchange with fellow MP Kalyan Banerjee, as the party delegation prepared to meet the Election Commission. Party veteran Sougata Roy has called for Banerjee's removal as the party's chief whip in Lok Sabha due to behavioral concerns.

Unverifiable video footage and alleged WhatsApp exchanges illustrate a rift within the party, with MP Kirti Azad advising Banerjee to exercise greater restraint. Sougata Roy labeled Banerjee 'uncivilised', citing disruptive incidents, including a reported outburst at a Joint Parliamentary Committee meeting on the Waqf Bill.

Compounding the controversy, BJP leader Amit Malviya released videos purportedly showing the altercation, while internal party discussions revealed allegations against Banerjee. Roy has expressed that internal matters are being leaked, underscoring the ongoing unrest within the Trinamool Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

